iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.28 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.