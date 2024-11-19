Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

