Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently:

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

11/5/2024 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2024 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

10/14/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $682,681 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 231,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $434,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.