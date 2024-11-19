InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
