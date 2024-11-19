InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

