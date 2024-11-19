Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
