Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $50,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 39,201 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.44 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

