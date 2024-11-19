Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

