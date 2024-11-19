Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $23.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
