Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile



The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

