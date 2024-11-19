Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.