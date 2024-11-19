Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.06 on Monday, hitting $678.81. 1,580,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,806. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.08 and its 200 day moving average is $630.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
