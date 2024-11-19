Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Neutral Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

