Insider Selling: Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells 859 Shares of Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $32,899.70.
Shares of PRL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Propel Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
