InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $4.87. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 35,819 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.39.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

