Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

INGM stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.