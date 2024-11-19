Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35.
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
