Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,454 ($31.11) and last traded at GBX 2,445 ($30.99), with a volume of 3460130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,401 ($30.43).

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,263.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,103.04. The firm has a market cap of £20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 54.26 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,652.17%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

