IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
IMAX Price Performance
IMAX opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. IMAX’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.