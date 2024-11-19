IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and traded as high as $32.75. IGM Financial shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 11,069 shares changing hands.

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.4091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

