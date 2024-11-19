Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Get Huabao International alerts:

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.