Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Visa by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Visa by 346.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $5,260,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $312.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.32. The firm has a market cap of $568.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $245.60 and a one year high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.