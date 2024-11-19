Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 287 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 39,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 116,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $297.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.12 and a 1 year high of $309.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,792 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,708 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

