Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 169 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $92,078,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,323,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

