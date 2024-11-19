Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $400,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 193.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 289,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.73 and a 1 year high of $226.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

