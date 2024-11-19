Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.76 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

