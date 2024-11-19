Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

