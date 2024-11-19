Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSAI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,470. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

