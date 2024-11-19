Head-To-Head Comparison: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) vs. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 5.35% 10.88% 4.60% Society Pass -171.10% -341.23% -83.11%

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPAR Group and Society Pass”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $262.75 million 0.19 $3.90 million $0.53 4.02 Society Pass $8.17 million 0.35 -$18.13 million ($5.12) -0.18

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Society Pass 0 1 2 0 2.67

Society Pass has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,985.62%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Society Pass on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

