H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

