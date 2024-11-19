Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

