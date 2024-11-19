Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
