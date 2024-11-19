Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 954,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOSS

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.