GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GLDG stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Monday. 942,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,595. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.10.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GoldMining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoldMining by 1,564.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 273,700 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GoldMining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

