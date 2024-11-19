GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
GoldMining Price Performance
GLDG stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Monday. 942,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,595. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.10.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
