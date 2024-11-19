Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

GLOB stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day moving average is $191.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $12,637,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

