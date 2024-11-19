GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,216.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,096.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

