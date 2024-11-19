GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 2,386 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.16% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $967,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

