GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $152.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

