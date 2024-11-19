GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.