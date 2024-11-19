Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Global Tech Industries Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of GTII stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

