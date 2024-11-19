Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Global Tech Industries Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of GTII stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.56.
About Global Tech Industries Group
