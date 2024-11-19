Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Givaudan
Givaudan Price Performance
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.