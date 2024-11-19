Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $102,298,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.