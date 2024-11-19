Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 17057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $43,767.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,887.36. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $29,132.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,654.30. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,427 shares of company stock valued at $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Getty Images by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

