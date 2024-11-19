Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 23rd

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00396825396825397.

Gerdau has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.