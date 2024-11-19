George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 61,054 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,054 shares during the period. Zeta Global comprises approximately 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

