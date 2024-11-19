Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genius Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 6,612,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,493. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.49.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

