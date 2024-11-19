Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Genius Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GNS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 6,612,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,493. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.49.
About Genius Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.