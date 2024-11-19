GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of GCMGW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,397. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

