GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of GCMGW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,397. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.
About GCM Grosvenor
