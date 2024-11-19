FWG Holdings LLC Sells 62,062 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

FWG Holdings LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,062 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.2% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

