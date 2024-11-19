FWG Holdings LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 166.71 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

