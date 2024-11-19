FWG Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

