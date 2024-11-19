Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

FULT stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

