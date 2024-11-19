FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

