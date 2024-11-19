FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAIM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Read More
